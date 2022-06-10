LOCAL OBITUARY

Cindy Marie Lester , age 50 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, and  worked at Murray Ohio.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm Malcolm Scott will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto United Christian Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

2 Sons-                             Brandon Buttrum                                    Loretto, TN

                                          Colton Lester                                          Loretto, TN

1 Daughter-                     Brittney Buttrum                                   Loretto, TN

2 Brothers-                      Trenton Simbeck                                    Iron City, TN

                                         Louis Simbeck                                       Lexington, AL

1 Sister-                           Cammie Jones                                       Rogersville, AL

4 Grandchildren- Preston Levi Buttrum, Alyssa Peppers, Tripp Peppers,

& Baylor Buttrum

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Frankie "Buddy" & Eva Scott Simbeck

     

