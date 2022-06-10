Cindy Marie Lester , age 50 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, and worked at Murray Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Malcolm Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto United Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Sons- Brandon Buttrum Loretto, TN
Colton Lester Loretto, TN
1 Daughter- Brittney Buttrum Loretto, TN
2 Brothers- Trenton Simbeck Iron City, TN
Louis Simbeck Lexington, AL
1 Sister- Cammie Jones Rogersville, AL
4 Grandchildren- Preston Levi Buttrum, Alyssa Peppers, Tripp Peppers,
& Baylor Buttrum
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Frankie "Buddy" & Eva Scott Simbeck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.