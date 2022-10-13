Obituary

Clara Evelyn Beckman , age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a LPN nurse. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

                                                         

Survivors are:

3 Sons-                                   Michael Beckman (Janice)                  Tuscumbia, AL

                                               Steve Beckman (Deb)                            St. Joseph, TN

                                               Ralph Beckman                                     Five Points, TN

5 Grandchildren

10 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Gregory Anthony Beckman

Son- Jeffrey Scott Beckman

Parents- Archie & Ema Gabel Beckman

Sisters- Ester Burnett, Gladys Green, Iva Belew, Olgie Jackson, Ople Hughes,

& Norene Green

Brothers- Nelson Fleming & John L Fleming

Grandchild- Eliza Beckman

     

     

