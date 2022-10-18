LOCAL OBITUARY

Clara Evelyn Beckman , age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a LPN nurse. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday October 19, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Loretto Memorial Gardens.  

             

Survivors are: 

3 Sons-                                   Michael Beckman (Janice)                  Tuscumbia, AL 

                                               Steve Beckman (Deb)                            St. Joseph, TN 

                                               Ralph Beckman                                     Five Points, TN 

5 Grandchildren 

10 Great Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: 

Husband- Gregory Anthony Beckman 

Son- Jeffrey Scott Beckman 

Parents- Archie and Ema Gabel Fleming 

Sisters- Ester Burnett, Gladys Green, Iva Belew, Olgie Jackson, Ople Hughes, 

& Norene Green 

Brothers- Nelson Fleming & John L Fleming 

Grandchild- Eliza Beckman 

      

