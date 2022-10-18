Clara Evelyn Beckman , age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a LPN nurse. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday October 19, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Survivors are:
3 Sons- Michael Beckman (Janice) Tuscumbia, AL
Steve Beckman (Deb) St. Joseph, TN
Ralph Beckman Five Points, TN
5 Grandchildren
10 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Gregory Anthony Beckman
Son- Jeffrey Scott Beckman
Parents- Archie and Ema Gabel Fleming
Sisters- Ester Burnett, Gladys Green, Iva Belew, Olgie Jackson, Ople Hughes,
& Norene Green
Brothers- Nelson Fleming & John L Fleming
Grandchild- Eliza Beckman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.