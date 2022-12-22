Clara Powell, age 88, passed away Tuesday, December 20th, at The Summit Assisted Living Facility.
She was the third of five daughters born February 26, 1934 to Robert Alison (RA) and Hannah Matilda Powell Whitaker of Gum Springs Community. She was raised and taught to work hard and carried that throughout her life, and enjoyed working in her flowers, yard, and garden. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and worked at Salant and Salant Shirt Factory.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, RA and Matilda Whitaker; Husband, Virgil Powell; Sisters, Nancy Keener, Dean Gentry, and Jean Quinn.
She is survived by one daughter Connie Coleman (Reggie) of Lawrenceburg, Two sons, Mike Powell of Leoma and Doug Powell (Nonnie) of Enterprise, Alabama; 6 Grandchildren, Zach Coleman of Louisville, KY, Logan Coleman of Chattanooga, Jason Powell (Maria) of Enterprise, AL, Hanna Del Valle (Dioni) of Enterprise, AL, Ben Powell (Emily) of Enterprise AL, William Powell (Danielle) of Enterprise AL; One sister, Virginia Whitaker Mann of Lawrenceburg; 6 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Reggie Coleman officiating.
Interment will be at Gum Springs Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.