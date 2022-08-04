Clare Derby, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Cheboygan County, MI, retired owner of Derby Construction, and attended Highland Park Baptist Church. Mr. Derby served his country in the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Viola Layman Derby; and his wife, June Drake Derby.
He is survived by two sons, Marvin Derby (Janet) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jeff Derby (Joyce) of Lake City, MI; two daughters, Sandra Zador (Ivan) of CO, and Laura Lawrence of FL; two grandchildren, Jesse Suter (Kathy) of MI, and Nicole Zador of MD; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Suter of MI, and Gavin Suter of MI.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Koehler Township Cemetery in Michigan. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
