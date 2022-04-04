Clarence “Buck” Pierce passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. He was born in Columbia, Tennessee on March 4th, 1940 and was 82 years old.
“Buck” was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, driving his horse and buggy, and working with his horses and cattle. He also enjoyed raising his rabbits, chickens, and calves.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to St. Jude, Hospice Compassus, or a charity of your choice.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Maymie Pierce and two brothers.
He is survived by his,
Daughter, Donna (Jeff) Knox of Lebanon, TN
Son, Dennis (Margaret) Pierce of Pulaski, TN.
Grandchildren, Todd (Tracy) Knox of McMinnville, TN, Jeremy (Holli) Knox of Lebanon, TN, Katie (Dillon) Thomason of Pulaski, TN, Dana (Blake) Wolaver of Pulaski, TN, Ben Burgess of Lewisburg, TN.
6 Great Grandchildren and numerous friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Clarence “Buck” Pierce.
