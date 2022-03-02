Clarence “Butch” Gibson passed away February 28th, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born on December 22nd, 1943 in Giles County, Tennessee and was 78 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
Butch was a co-owner and operator of Gibson Bros. for 58 years. He was a devoted Christian and a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling with his family, loved riding the zero-turn with his great-grandkids, and was a great Elvis Presley impersonator. His favorite past-time was being with his family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will take place Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, Clarence and Clara Wall Gibson
He is survived by;
His Wife of 58 years, Linda Gibson of Pulaski, TN
Son, Eddie (Pam) Gibson of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Crystal Gibson Greene of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Nikki Gibson, Kristan (Henry) Patterson, Kendall Greene, Whitt Gibson, and Madison (Derrick) Golden
Great-grandchildren, Cooper and Lexi Lawhorn, Hank, Charlotte, and Hudson Patterson, and Austyn Golden.
Brothers, Larry (Lisa) Gibson of Pulaski, Tn, and Harold Gibson of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Becky (Billy) Morris of Huntland, TN, Pat (Peti) Hendrix of South Haven, MI, and Linda (Charlie) Wilson of Flintville, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Butch Gibson
