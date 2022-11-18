Clarence Ray Williams II, age 61 of Pulaski, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
Clarence was born June 5, 1961 in Nashville, TN to Clarence and Evelyna Kilpatrick Williams, I. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Randall Ray Williams, sister Janis Elaine Dailey, and his son William Randall Rogers.
Survivors include his wife Wanda Williams of Pulaski, sons Clarence Ray Williams, III of Pulaski, Matthew Williams and wife Samantha of Leoma, Jimmy Lee Williams of Pulaski, brothers Jimmy Ray Williams of Prospect, Steven Allen Williams and wife Linda of Springfield, sister Janie Lou Campbell of Prospect, and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Genesis Baptist Church, 6517 Minor Hill Highway, Goodspring, TN
