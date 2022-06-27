Clarence William Warren, Jr. (CW) was born to Clarence W. Warren, Sr. and Viola McDougal Warren on September 15, 1942, and passed away on Monday June 27, 2022, at the age of 79.
He was married to the late Lois Jean Warren for 51-1/2 years.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Warren Richardson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30 from 4-7 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral home. The service will be held in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, with burial in the Shores Baptist Church cemetery.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965 as an Airman 1st Class E4.
He was a member of Giles County Honor guard from 2007 – until time of his death and a member of Shores Baptist Church.
CW was very active in his wood shop, building flag boxes for deceased veterans and furniture for his family. He also was a wonderful mechanic. He knew all things about repairing and restoring vehicles.
CW had his hand in several businesses and in farming.
CW is survived by 2 daughters, Edna (Bill) Luna and Rhonda (Dennis) Kimbrough
His beloved dog Bandit and cat Muffin
6 Grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Kimbrough, Ashley (Amanda)Kimbrough, Jodie (Owen) Lewter, Jenny (Peyton) Newton, Kelly Dodd, Chad Luna.
10 Great Grandchildren, Hunter (Asheley) Kimbrough, Ashlyn Kimbrough, Elias Locke, John Robert Kimbrough, Addie Jo Lewter, Bo Lewter, Harbor Lewter, Saylor Newton, Nash Newton, and Miles Newton
1 Great-Great Grandchild, Blakeleigh Kimbrough
Niece, Sheree(Bob)Peoples and nephew Sean Nave
Special friends: Mellisa McLemore, Amanda Chapman, and Rhonda Hillis
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Giles County Honor Guard.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Clarence William Warren, Jr. (CW)
