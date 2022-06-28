LOCAL OBITUARY

Clark Lynn Brickley , age 71 of St. Joseph, TN passed away June 27, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Moline, IL,retired from Florida Highway Patrol,and of theLutheran faith.  Graveside Services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. 

Survivors are:

Wife-                              Judy McCrory Brickley                      St. Joseph, TN

Daughter-                      Amanda Brickley Price                      Sheffield, AL

Brother-                       Mark Daniel Brickley                          Greenhill, AL

3 Grandchildren

