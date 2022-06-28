Clark Lynn Brickley , age 71 of St. Joseph, TN passed away June 27, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a native of Moline, IL,retired from Florida Highway Patrol,and of theLutheran faith. Graveside Services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Wife- Judy McCrory Brickley St. Joseph, TN
Daughter- Amanda Brickley Price Sheffield, AL
Brother- Mark Daniel Brickley Greenhill, AL
3 Grandchildren
