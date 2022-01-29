LOCAL OBITUARY

Claude Edward Krick, Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, worked for the Lawrence County Solid Waste Landfill, a member of the Loretto Lions Club, and a member and deacon of Blue Water Missionary Baptist Church. He was married to Della Fay Belew Krick, and a loving husband for 75 years.  

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 Pm Loretto Memorial Chapel with Shane Sinyard & Rodney Krick officiating. Burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. 

Survivors are: 

Wife of 75 yrs    Della Fay Belew Krick 

2-Daughters-      June Turner (Bill) Madison, TN 

                           Jan Gobble (Wayne) Loretto, TN 

5-Sisters- Gladys Ann Green Killen, AL 

                Dorothy Graham Lawrenceburg, TN 

               Margie Clark Rogersville, AL 

               Alice Riddle Loretto, TN 

              Willa Dean Johnston Columbia, TN 

Preceded by one sister Lorene 

4 brothers- Villard Krick, Arie Krick, Elb Krick, Billy Krick 

4-Grandchildren 

Chris Turner (Jennifer) 

Sandy McConnell (Johnathan) 

Wesley Gobble (Jana) 

Justin Gobble (Lauren) 

6-Great Grandchildren 

Todd Tayes and Jacob McConnell, Emilie Turner 

Maizy, Grayson, and Ella Gobble 

1 Great Great Grandchild 

Thomas Tayes 

Many special nieces and nephews. 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents- Bill & Bertha Charles Krick 

Paul Bearers will be: Terry Marks, Ricky Harris, Troy Bivens, Brent Newton, Tyler Newton, Derek Marks & Roger Jones 

A very special thank you to the caregivers Ruby Bass, Peggy Price, Katheryn Caperton, and Dion Weathers.  

The family requests everyone wear a mask.  

Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. 

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Krick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

