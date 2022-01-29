Claude Edward Krick, Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, worked for the Lawrence County Solid Waste Landfill, a member of the Loretto Lions Club, and a member and deacon of Blue Water Missionary Baptist Church. He was married to Della Fay Belew Krick, and a loving husband for 75 years.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 Pm Loretto Memorial Chapel with Shane Sinyard & Rodney Krick officiating. Burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Survivors are:
Wife of 75 yrs Della Fay Belew Krick
2-Daughters- June Turner (Bill) Madison, TN
Jan Gobble (Wayne) Loretto, TN
5-Sisters- Gladys Ann Green Killen, AL
Dorothy Graham Lawrenceburg, TN
Margie Clark Rogersville, AL
Alice Riddle Loretto, TN
Willa Dean Johnston Columbia, TN
Preceded by one sister Lorene
4 brothers- Villard Krick, Arie Krick, Elb Krick, Billy Krick
4-Grandchildren
Chris Turner (Jennifer)
Sandy McConnell (Johnathan)
Wesley Gobble (Jana)
Justin Gobble (Lauren)
6-Great Grandchildren
Todd Tayes and Jacob McConnell, Emilie Turner
Maizy, Grayson, and Ella Gobble
1 Great Great Grandchild
Thomas Tayes
Many special nieces and nephews.
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Bill & Bertha Charles Krick
Paul Bearers will be: Terry Marks, Ricky Harris, Troy Bivens, Brent Newton, Tyler Newton, Derek Marks & Roger Jones
A very special thank you to the caregivers Ruby Bass, Peggy Price, Katheryn Caperton, and Dion Weathers.
The family requests everyone wear a mask.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.