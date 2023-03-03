Claudia Cobb, age 67, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Ethridge, TN. Claudia enjoyed gardening, fishing and sitting on the porch with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Alean Long Allen; and her husband, Chester "Chet" Cobb; and one sister, Deborah Allen.
She is survived by one daughter, Marcie Beard (Ryan) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Jason Cobb (Daryn) of Mount Pleasant, TN; and six grandchildren, Bronson Sharpe of Hampshire, TN, Hayden Ragan of Knoxville, TN, Oliver Beard of Lawrenceburg, TN, Julia Beard of Huntsville, AL, Rob Beard of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Emelyn Cobb of Hampshire, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 03, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 04, 2023. Interment will follow at Barnesville Cemetery in Summertown, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
