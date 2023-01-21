Clay Steven “Stevie” Stutts, 58, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on January 20, 2023. Stevie worked at Tee Jays Manufacturing and also as a concrete finisher. He was born in Mishawaka, IN.
Stevie enjoyed watching Alabama football, any type of western TV shows, searching for arrowheads, canoeing down Shoal Creek, and his beloved dog, Pearl. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandson, Berkley, and was with him when he caught his first fish.
Stevie is survived by:
Son: Wes Stutts and wife, Tamra, of Killen, AL
Grandson: Berkley
Brothers: Ronnie Stutts & Randy Stutts, both of Killen, AL
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Johnny C. Stutts and Cora Almeda Balentine Stutts
Brother: Johnny C. Stutts, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Stutts, Joe Canerday, Brian Harter, and Daniel Stutts.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the PCU unit at Helen Keller and the staff at Hospice of North Alabama, especially Bonnie for everything that she did to assist with the care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
