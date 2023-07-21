Cleda Louise Alley Williams, age 97, of Lawrenceburg, TN., passed away on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at her residence. She was the current oldest member of Deerfield Baptist Church. She worked for Salant & Salant and Kay Windsor and was a member of the DAV. In her free time, she enjoyed working puzzles (including Bible word search puzzles), quilt making, crocheting, and cooking Sunday meals for her family.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Alney Wilson Williams; Son, Kenneth Royce Williams; Parents, Charles Wesley and Alta Frakes Alley; Brother, Chester Alley; Sister, Charlene Love.
She is survived by her Sons, Charles Wilson Williams, Timothy Lee Williams (Karen); Daughter-in-law, Connie Williams; Grandchildren, Kaisha Lyles (Daniel), Amber Christie, Alaia Go (Trent), Trent Williams (Logan), Kellyn Watson (Joey), Jennifer Smith (Paul), Andria Smith (Mark), David Butler (Karissa), Madi Hyde; Honorary Grandchild, Catherine James; 30 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; Best neighbors and friends, Wayne and Cat Franks; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Mark Hall officiating.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
