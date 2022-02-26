Cleveland Byrd of Pulaski passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing & Rehab in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was born in Anthony Hill on August 11th, 1938 and was 83 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He, along with his late wife Betty, owned and operated Byrd Construction for many years. Cleveland was a proud historian of Pulaski and Giles County who was always willing to share information about the founding of our county and cities. He enjoyed collecting old tractors and cars.
Visitation will be Monday, February 28th, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow visitation on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 2:00pm with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
The burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Cleveland was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Betty Adams Byrd. His parents, Oliver Lee and Sadie Louise Byrd, and brother Dean Byrd,
He is survived by;
Son, Jamie (Pat) Byrd of Pulaski
Son, Freddie (Gina) Byrd of Pulaski
Grandchildren, Chris Byrd, Kelby (Rachel) Byrd, Mitch Byrd and Megan (Kade) Smith.
Great-grandchildren, Kyler and Wrenley Smith
Brother, Grady (Allene) Byrd of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Sister, Orlean Smith of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Jean Williams of Huntsville, AL.
Special Friends, Ronnie “Fathead” Smith and Jerry “Jabbo” Smith
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Cleveland Byrd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.