Clinten Wade Johnson, age 41, a resident of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clinten was born on November 23, 1980, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and was the son of Norman A. Johnson and Kathy Wade Mott. He attended Lawrence County High School up until his senior year when he transferred to Babenhausen, Germany where his father was stationed in the military. He graduated from Hanau High School in Germany in 1999. He was also a graduate of Cumberland Institute for Massage Therapy.
Clinten was an all-around awesome person who lived and loved his life to the fullest. He loved music, singing, and often enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, Bruce Leroy and Gonzo and loved taking them to the creek to play.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Norman A. (Barbara) Johnson of Waterloo, AL, mother, Kathy Wade (Ron) Mott of Lawrenceburg, TN, siblings, Summer D. Johnson of Old Hickory, TN, David (Renee) Johnson of Charlotte, NC, Stephanie Robbins of Florence, AL, nephew, Kylar Johnson, niece, Delilah Robbins, grandmother, Janet Staggs, and his fur babies, Bruce Leroy and Gonzo.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Skip Johnson, grandparents, Kenneth & Ardith Wade, Ellis & Eula Mae Johnson, uncle, Donald “Bubby” Wade, and beloved dog, BD.
The family requests no flowers; memorial donations may be made to the Country Road Animal Rescue, 3660 Natural Bridge Road, Waynesboro, TN 38485 or your local animal shelter.
