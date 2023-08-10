Clyde Hazel "Billie" Hall, 99, Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Village at Mission, Prairie Village, Kansas.
Billie was born March 19, 1924 in Lauderdale County, Alabama to Fletcher Givens and Clara May Givens. Her father died when she was one year old. She grew up on her Pappy's farm in Alabama with her mother, aunts and cousins. Billie graduated from Central High School in Florence, Alabama in 1942 and made the trip back to Florence every October for many, many years to attend her reunions. She graduated from the Army Nurse Corps Nursing Program at City Hospital in Mobile, Alabama in 1945 and taught nursing classes after graduation. It was in Mobile that she met her husband Tom Hall from Kansas City who was stationed at Brookley Field in Mobile.
In 1946, Billie moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area and married Tom. As an R.N., she pursued her nursing career as head nurse of the cardiac unit at Menorah Hospital on Rockhill Rd./Troost Ave. in Kansas City. She also worked as a private duty nurse for prominent Kansas Citians and finished her career as a government nurse at the Bannister Rd. facility which housed the General Services Administration and the Marine Corps.
"BillieAndTom" or "TomAndBillie" were one word. They enjoyed times with friends and family, road trips, and especially gardening. The beautiful flowers in their yard at the corner of 71st and Marty were eye-catching.
After Tom passed away in February, 2000, we saw a very strong willed Alabama girl live with purpose and a positive attitude. In addition to continuing to garden, she began contacting friends and family of those she knew who had served in WWII. She submitted information for approximately 100 veterans to be put into the National Register at the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. She is also honored in the National Register at the Women in Military for America Memorial in Washington, DC.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Thomas W. Hall and her parents Fletcher Givens and Clara May Mannich. She is survived by three nieces, Trudy Hall of Leawood, KS, Joanne (Hall) Oberndorfer of Las Vegas, NV, Barbara (Hall) Wells of Overland Park, KS and a nephew John Hall of New York City and their families.
Funeral service will be at Elkins Funeral Home Friday, August 11, 2023, 11 AM with Randy Tanner officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Florence, Alabama , Friday, August 11, 2023.
