Clyde Wayne Miller of Pulaski passed away on June 30, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. Clyde was a native of Pulaski and a long time resident. He was 79 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Church’s men’s club. Clyde was an avid golfer and loved going to the beach with his granddaughters and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 5th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 6th at 10:00am at Maplewood Cemetery with burial following
Memorial donations are asked to go to First United Methodist Church or to the Giles County Library.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Wilson Miller and Leda Carter Miller, and sister, Sue Lanier.
He is survived by his
Wife of 58 years, Pam Miller of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Hamby of Knoxville, TN
Son, Brian Miller of Mobile, AL
Granddaughters, Josie Hamby, Aggi Miller, and Hadley Miller
Nieces, Renee Mitchell and Carol Famularo
Nephew, Ben Sloat
