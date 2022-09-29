LOCAL OBITUARY

Cody Blane Reynolds , age 30 of Memphis, TN passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at home. He was a native of Maury County,TN,a laborer,and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel  on Saturday October 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Zach Jones will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm  to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Father-                            Andrew L Reynolds Jr                    Lawrenceburg, TN

Mother-                          Lynn Gabel                                        Iron City, TN

Brother-                         Quondric Reynolds                           Lawrenceburg, TN

Grandmothers-             Vertie Douglas                                  Lawrenceburg, TN

                                       Edna Parson                                      Lawrenceburg, TN

Grandfather-               Andrew Lewis Reynolds Sr              Pulaski, TN

Favorite Aunts-        Stacie Reynolds & Melinda Brown

A host of aunts, uncles & cousins

Close friend-              Terry Payne

Preceded in death by: Grandfather- Kenneth Gabel

To plant a tree in memory of Cody Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

