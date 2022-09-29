Cody Blane Reynolds , age 30 of Memphis, TN passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at home. He was a native of Maury County,TN,a laborer,and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday October 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Zach Jones will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Father- Andrew L Reynolds Jr Lawrenceburg, TN
Mother- Lynn Gabel Iron City, TN
Brother- Quondric Reynolds Lawrenceburg, TN
Grandmothers- Vertie Douglas Lawrenceburg, TN
Edna Parson Lawrenceburg, TN
Grandfather- Andrew Lewis Reynolds Sr Pulaski, TN
Favorite Aunts- Stacie Reynolds & Melinda Brown
A host of aunts, uncles & cousins
Close friend- Terry Payne
Preceded in death by: Grandfather- Kenneth Gabel
