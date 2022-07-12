Cody Dwayne Phillips, 26, of Florence, AL, passed away July 10, 2022. Cody was a loving father, husband, son, and grandson. He was an Auto Mechanic by trade and was born in Winchester, TN.
Cody is survived by:
Wife: Kathryn Breanna Dean Phillips
Mother: Brenda Cole
Father: William Cole
Sons: Kaizen Phillips, Jetsyn Nash Phillips, and Grayson Nichols
Brother: Austin Cole
Sister: Darian Clark
Grandparents: Bobby Coates and Susan Humm, Bill Cole, Larry Coleman, and Buddy and Kathy Curles
Visitation for Cody will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Lewis, Jesse Williamson, Austin Cole, Corey Belve, Jesse Cottingham, Scott Laney, Robert Weld, and Craig Crabtree.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
