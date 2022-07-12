LOCAL OBITUARY

Cody Dwayne Phillips, 26, of Florence, AL, passed away July 10, 2022. Cody was a loving father, husband, son, and grandson. He was an Auto Mechanic by trade and was born in Winchester, TN.

Cody is survived by:

Wife: Kathryn Breanna Dean Phillips

Mother: Brenda Cole

Father: William Cole

Sons: Kaizen Phillips, Jetsyn Nash Phillips, and Grayson Nichols

Brother: Austin Cole

Sister: Darian Clark

Grandparents: Bobby Coates and Susan Humm, Bill Cole, Larry Coleman, and Buddy and Kathy Curles

Visitation for Cody will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cody Lewis, Jesse Williamson, Austin Cole, Corey Belve, Jesse Cottingham, Scott Laney, Robert Weld, and Craig Crabtree.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

