Cody Porter, 33, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 4th at 12:30 p.m. at Portertown Cemetery with Randy Pyle officiating.
Cody was preceded in death by his father, Tony Porter. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Porter; fiancé, Brandie Howell; brother, Charles Daniel Porter; grandparents, James & Nell Robbins and uncle, David (Sharon) Robbins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Porter family.
To plant a tree in memory of Cody Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.