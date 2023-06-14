Colby Allen Bryan, age 32, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed at Graphic Packaging, and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Colby was always helping his dad at Bryan Motor Company. He had a love for outdoor sports including fishing, dirt track racing, ATV riding, and spending time with Tex at the creek. You could also catch him watching Street Outlaws or Alabama football on tv.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, R. L. & Peggy Bryan, and Gene & Earleen Adams; cousin, John Few; and aunt, Susan Turner.
He is survived by his parents, Pat & Kristi Adams Bryan of Lawrenceburg, TN; Braylen Cox, whom he loved like a son; uncles and aunts, Shayne & Sandy Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Bobby & Pattie Bryan of St. Florian, AL; cousins, Kyla Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN, Josey Sandy of Elkmont, AL, Scottie & Ginger Prince of St. Joseph, TN, John & Christy Braly of Lawrenceburg, TN, Chasity Bogus of St. Joseph, TN, and Justin & Rebecca Few of Murfreesboro, TN; several second cousins, third cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 17, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in memory of Colby Bryan to a scholarship fund for Braylen Cox at Employee Resources Credit Union. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.