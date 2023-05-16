Columbus Arthur Coker, 97, of Florence, passed away May 16, 2023, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Facility. He was a carpenter at TVA, a member of the Carpenters Union, a former board member and founder of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Facility & North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, a Cattlemen member for 60+ years, and veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include:
Son: Arthur Thomas “Tommy” Coker
Daughter: Nancy Coker Dickerson (Otis)
Grandchildren: Dr. Adam Dickerson(Jennifer), Molly Dickerson & Aron Dickerson
Great grandchildren: Braxton & Sydney Dickerson
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Arthur Steven Coker & Maude Williams Coker
Wife: Dartha Bevis Coker
Son: Harold Steven Coker
Brothers: Jim Coker(Tamsie), Lee Coker(Eula), Paul Coker(Lois) & A.D. Coker
Sisters: Lenice Coker Danley(Lonzo), Beatrice Coker Holden(Arthur) &
Nell Coker Burgess(William)
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 20, at 11:00am, at Shiloh Church of Christ, with Alvin Alston & Tommy Goldman officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 – 11:00am before the service. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery with full military honors at graveside.
Pallbearers will be: Aron Dickerson, Braxton Dickerson, Dr. Adam Dickerson, Joey Bogus, Caleb Gray & Daniel Burns.
Honorary pallbearers will be: T.C. Dawson, Kenneth May, Mike Bevis, Mike Coker, Steven Simpson, Everett Chandler, Thomas Wallace, Wayne Hines, Rex Coker, Wade Coker & Mickey Coker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
