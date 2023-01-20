Connie Clifton Atkinson, 68, of Killen died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, 11 AM to 1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the Chapel with Bro. David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be at Killen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Atkinson was a member of First Baptist Church Killen. She was a Registered Nurse and worked at Glenwood Nursing Home and ECM Hospital. She retired from Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershell and Kathleen Sutton.
Mrs. Atkinson is survived by her husband of 28 years, Danny Atkinson; children, Keith Clifton, Shane Clifton, Mark Clifton, and Wendy Carroll (Joe); grandson, John T. Carroll; step-son, Chris Atkinson; step-grandchildren, Lexi Rutherford, Russell Rutherford, Jesse Atkinson, and Brandon Atkinson; step-great-grandchildren, Emma, Braylon, and Zayden; siblings, Ricky Sutton (Marquett), Brenda Allison (Kevin), and James Sutton; several nieces and nephews.
