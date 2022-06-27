Connie Diane Krick, age 71 of Lawrenceburg, TN, born May 7, 1951 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. In her spare time she loved gardening and she loved her grandkids dearly.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, James and Imogene Wix; Brother, Roger Wix.
She is survived by her Husband, Larry Krick; Son, Jerry Krick (Candace); Daughter, Cindy Darnell (Frankie); 5 Grandchildren, Carley Reese (J.B.), Courtney Retherford (Dayne), Cassidy Darnell, Mikaela Flatt, Laken Krick; 1 Great Grandchild, Annyston Reese; 3 Sisters, Debbie Adkins (Kenny), JoAnn Self, Darlene Haygood (Lee); 2 Brothers, Eddie Wix (Debbie) Keith Wix; 2 Sister-in-laws, Brenda Krick-Henrick, Lisa Krick-Fisher (Vann); Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
