Connie Jean Laveque, age 73, of Linden, TN passed away Thursday, March 02, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Margaret Richardson Hudson; and her husband, Terry Laveque.
She is survived by one daughter, Patsy Bailey; two sons, Terry Walter James Laveque and John Wesley Breeding, III; two grandchildren, Christana Bailey and Shay Laveque; five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Kidd Cemetery at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 08, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.