Connie Jean Laveque, age 73, of Linden, TN passed away Thursday, March 02, 2023, at her residence.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Margaret Richardson Hudson; and her husband, Terry Laveque.

She is survived by one daughter, Patsy Bailey; two sons, Terry Walter James Laveque and John Wesley Breeding, III; two grandchildren, Christana Bailey and Shay Laveque; five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Kidd Cemetery at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 08, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
11:00AM-1:30PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 8
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
2:00PM
Kidd Cemetery
36 S. Park Grove Road
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
