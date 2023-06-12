Connie Lynn Shands Lindsey, age 63, of Athens, AL passed away Friday, June 09, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a former supervisor with Jones Apparel, and a member of Cloverdale Congregational Methodist Church. She was a wrestling fan and loved her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Shands; her husband, Michael "Mike" Lindsey; one daughter, Kela Michelle Lindsey; and one grandchild, Liam Biggs.
She is survived by four daughters, Anamarie Biggs (Bailey) of Athens, AL, Terri Kilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN, Mary Lindsey of Pulaski, TN, and Joyce Lindsey of Mt. Pleasant, TN; her mother, Peggy Shands of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Patsy Shults (Ricky) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Donna Shands of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Jeff Shands of Leoma, TN and Denim Shands (Jessica) of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with Jeff Bonee officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
