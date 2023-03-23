Connie Sue Bowen passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on October 24, 1951 and was 71 years old.
Connie was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved flowers, gardening, spending time cooking sewing along with creating all kinds of other crafts. She was a jokester and loved to cut-up and laugh.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Jones officiating.
The burial will take place in the Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Omillie and Martha Johnson Beaver.
She is survived by her,
Son, Billy and wife Kendria Shook of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Griffin and Vaida Shook of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Debbie Lovely and Wilma Collins of Pulaski, TN
Sandra and husband Frankie Woodard of Ethridge, TN
Brothers, Dennis Beaver of Pulaski, TN
Johnny and wife Kay Beaver of Pulaski, TN
Richard “Buddy” and wife Wanda Beaver of Campbellsville, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Connie Sue Bowen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.