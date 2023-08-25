Conrad Haynes, Sr., 85, of Lawrenceburg, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist in Lawrenceburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Jessie Haynes; brother, Dennson Haynes; and sister, Charlotte Reardon.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Haynes; son, Conrad Haynes, Jr.; daughter, Alicia Hunter; brother, Bobby Haynes: sister, Sonja Justice; brother-in-law, David Chamblee; grandchildren, Michelle Murphy and Wesley Stacey; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and one rotten fur cat named Nosey.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
