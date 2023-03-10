Courtney Ann Katevas, age 26 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on March 3, 2023. She was a 2016 graduate of Lawrence County High School and was a member of The Barn Church in Ethridge, TN. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, traveling, and listening to music.
She is preceded in death by her Father, George W. Katevas Sr.; Grandmother, Margie Knuckles; Step-Father, William Phillips.
She is survived by her Mother, Sandra Katevas; Brother, Corie Brewer; Grandfather, Eugene Knuckles Sr. (Katherine); Nephews, Michael Brewer and Nathaniel Brewer; Uncles, Charles Knuckles, Eugene Knuckles Jr., and Perry Knuckles; Aunts, Kay Robinson (Terry), Amelia Knuckles, Teri Knuckles, and Gina Knuckles.
A Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
