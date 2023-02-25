Curtis Damon Hall, 57, of Loretto, TN, passed away February 23, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Curtis worked in customer service at Story & Lee Furniture and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Curtis is survived by his wife: Gina Sandy Hall; sons: Lucas Beecham and Ian Hall (Melody); daughter: Sarah Beecham; grandson: Issac Wiseman; brother: Sam Hall (Suzanne); sisters: Kelly Self (Darren) & Susan Crum (Mickey); mother: Sondra Pulley Hall.
He was preceded in death by his father: Wayland Hardison Hall; brother: Marty Hall.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 4-8 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 1, at 10 AM at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Delly Mutajuka officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
