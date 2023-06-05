Curtus Kiddy, age 38, of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro, TN. He was a native of Waynesboro, TN, and of the Christian Faith. Mr. Kiddy served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Moser Kiddy.
He is survived by his son, Seth Kiddy of Lawrenceburg, TN; his father, Danny Kiddy (Betty Jo) of Leoma, TN; and one brother, Shawn Kiddy (Beth) of Waynesboro, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
