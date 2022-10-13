Cynthia Edwards, age 64, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Memphis, TN, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Pruitt; her mother, Betty Babb Brumley; and grandparents, Ermer and George Babb.
She is survived by her husband, William Edwards of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, James Dallas Gleason (Niki) of Lansing, MI, James Tyler Gleason of Lawrenceburg, TN, and James Dallas Gleason, Jr. of Pulaski, TN; one daughter, Summer Gleason of Wentzville, MO; one brother, Michael Sprouse (Debbie) of Cape Girardeau, MO; and one granddaughter, Lily Juliet Gleason of Pulaski, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
