Cynthia Lynn Adkins, age 58, of Lewisburg, TN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Lorene Kilburn Hancock; her husband, Kurt Adkins; and one daughter, Telina Morris.
She is survived by one daughter, Amelia Owens (Justin) of Pulaski, TN; one son, Hunter Adkins of Pulaski, TN; her father, Roy Littrell (Jean) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Alisha Littrell of Rogersville, AL and Amanda Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Jason Gist, Dewayne Gist, and Anthony Littrell, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; and three grandchildren, Tate Smith, Case Owens, and Remi Owens.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022, with David Byrd officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.