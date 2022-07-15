LOCAL OBITUARY

Cynthia Lynn Adkins, age 58, of Lewisburg, TN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, TN.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Lorene Kilburn Hancock; her husband, Kurt Adkins; and one daughter, Telina Morris.

She is survived by one daughter, Amelia Owens (Justin) of Pulaski, TN; one son, Hunter Adkins of Pulaski, TN; her father, Roy Littrell (Jean) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Alisha Littrell of Rogersville, AL and Amanda Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Jason Gist, Dewayne Gist, and Anthony Littrell, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; and three grandchildren, Tate Smith, Case Owens, and Remi Owens.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022, with David Byrd officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Saturday, July 16, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 16, 2022
3:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
