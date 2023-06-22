Dale Curtis Hanks of Prospect, TN went home on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023. He was born on March 24th, 1960 and was 63 years old.
Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Dale was a devoted Christian who loved going to church and was there anytime the doors where open. He was a member of the Apostilic Truth Church UPCI in Toney, AL. He enjoyed watching wrestling and loved classic cars and car shows.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow on Sunday, June 25th, 2023 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, AL.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Marie Goins Hanks
He is survived by,
His wife of 35 years, Cindy West Hanks of Prospect, TN
Daughter, Jessica (Chris) Bickerstaff of Guntersville, AL
Daughter, Mary (Michael) Snyder of Guntersville, AL
Son, Nathan Shane Hanks of Pulaski, TN
Son, Michael Hanks of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Michelle Hanks of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Kady Grace Self, Landon Bickerstaff, Crispin Tovar, Lakyn Mealer, Ryker Bickerstaff, and Axten Snyder
Father, Jeffie Lawson Hanks of Lenoir City, TN
Brothers, Darrell Robin (Chris) Hanks of Kingston, TN
Craig Hanks of Knoxville, TN
Extended family, James Mealer of Guntersville, AL
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Dale Curtis Hanks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.