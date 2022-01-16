Dalton Laverne Daniels, age 94, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Wayne County, TN, made a lifetime career in the farming industry, and was of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Harrison and Daisy May Overton Daniels; one grandson, Tommy Tippett; and five sisters, Faye Newell, Bonnie Linsey, Doris Hart, Fleedia Dodd, and Betty Nolan.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Stothers Daniels of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Tater Daniels (Teresa) of Leoma, TN and Richard Daniels of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Sharon Sharrard (Bob) of Alger, MI; two step-children, Harold Webster (Melissa) of Belvidere, MI and Laura Webster (Greg Pawczuk) of Milford, MI; twelve grandchildren, Colby Daniels, Kailea Jackson, Tiffany Haun, Tabatha Estes, Nicholas Daniels, Dalton Daniels, Patrick Tippett, Jeremiah Webster, Shelby Seymour, Jennifer Webster, Jason Pawczuk, Joseph Pawczuk; twenty-three great-grandchildren; one sister, Adena Thornton of Lawrenceburg, TN; and three brothers, Tony Daniels, Billy Daniels, and Jeff Daniels, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with Damon Deese officiating. Interment will follow at Deerfield Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
