Da’Miri Jackson passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at STRHS-Pulaski. He was the infant son of Lalani Early and Damian Jackson
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
He is survived by his,
Mother, Lalani Early of Pulaski
Father, Damian Jackson of Pulaski
Grandmothers, Candice Tate and Lynnettea Jackson both of Pulaski
Great Grandmother, Rosalinda Perez of Pulaski
Aunts and uncles, Sara Tate, Jenna Tate, King Sams, and Ayesha Jackson
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Da’Miri Jackson.
