LOCAL OBITUARY

Da’Miri Jackson passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at STRHS-Pulaski.  He was the infant son of Lalani Early and Damian Jackson

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory

He is survived by his,

Mother, Lalani Early of Pulaski

Father, Damian Jackson of Pulaski

Grandmothers, Candice Tate and Lynnettea Jackson both of Pulaski

Great Grandmother, Rosalinda Perez of Pulaski

Aunts and uncles, Sara Tate, Jenna Tate, King Sams, and Ayesha Jackson

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Da’Miri Jackson.

