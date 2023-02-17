Danford David Goolsby, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a retired construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Lola Moore Goolsby; two brothers, Buford Goolsby, Jr., and Winford Goolsby; and three sisters, Martha McCarter, Vernon Doerflinger, and Janice Cartwright.
He is survived by three sons, Zachary Goolsby of Dickson, TN, Hunter Goolsby of Dickson, TN, and Dylan Goolsby of Clarksville, TN; special niece and caretaker, Kellie Kirby (Allen) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sisters, Dalene Taylor (Bill), Sherry Jackson, Sharon Nell Gay (Michael), and Sandra Gail Key (Gary); one brother, William Goolsby (Jeanine); several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be held at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023, with Bill Taylor officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
