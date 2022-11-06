Daniel Austin Wenner, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Bucyrus, OH, retired from Dura Automotive, and attended Mars Hill United Methodist Church. Mr. Wenner served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vinton and Evelyn Shannon Wenner; and one brother, Andrew Wenner.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Wenner; eight children, Nicole Vaughn, Laura Hardy (Allan), Leanna Dever (Craig), Chris Paley (Jennifer), Dahlia Jakes, Jaycie Jakes, Matthew Cotton, and Jay Jakes; twelve grandchildren, Rachel, Brookins, Hunter, Ethan, Jacob, Samantha, Jack, Dylan, Lane, Layla, Foster, and Garryck; one sister, Valerie Wheeler (John); and his mother-in-law, Polly Brown.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be conducted at Mars Hill United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, with Billy Beal officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Mars Hill United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
