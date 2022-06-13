PFC Daniel James Hedgecoth of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on June 12th, 2022. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on October 2, 2001 and was 20 years old.
Daniel was an active-duty Marine who loved to serve his country. He was an avid Alabama and Bobcat football fan. He enjoyed riding horses and hunting. He looked up to brother Chase and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A visitation and funeral service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date.
The burial will take place in the Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Corey Lynn Hedgecoth, Brother, Jonathan Alsup, Grandfather Harvey Dean Hedgecoth and Grandparents, James and Sue Wells.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial donations be made to the Giles County Football Program, Wounded Warrior Program, or charity of your choice.
He is survived by,
Brother, Chase Hedgecoth of Pulaski, TN
Adopted Mom, Lacy Stanford of Pulaski, TN
Love of his life, Kenzie Tate of Pulaski, TN
Grandparents, Craig and Phyllis Holley of Petersburg, TN
Uncle, Ronnie (Melissa) Hedgecoth of Petersburg, TN
Mother, Tracy (Jeff) Chapman of Pulaski, TN
Several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Daniel James Hedgecoth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.