Daniel Kelly Noblit , age 87 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN,A Veteran of The United States Army, serving in the Korean War,a retired accountant for Story & Lee, and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto United Methodist Church on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm. David Brown and Jeff Jacob will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery with Military Honors at gravesite.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Loretto United Methodist Church.
Survivors are:
Wife- Wanda Brown Noblit Loretto, TN
2-Daughters- Terrye Noblit Augustin (Andy) Loretto, TN
Karen Noblit Bradley (Rick) Clarksville, TN
Brother- Mike Noblit (Joy) Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister in laws- Marion Noblit & Birgit Noblit
6 Grandchildren- Danielia Wattenbach (Philip)
Erica Augustin (Courtney)
Nicholas Augustin (Jordan)
Jonathan Bradley (Christy)
Matthew Bradley (Tania)
Anna Clare Augustin
9 Great Grandchildren- Gus, Felix, Willow, Graham, Milo, Geneive, Emma Jean,
Riley Mae, & Jackson
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Boyden & Elizabeth Kelly Noblit
Brothers- Thomas Noblit & Jim D. Noblit
The family requests masks are worn.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to the Loretto United Methodist Church Mountain Top Fund.
