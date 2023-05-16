Daniel Roy Dutton, 50, of Killen, AL, passed away May 11, 2023. Daniel worked for Thornton Metals for over 10 years and was employed there as a truck driver. He was a member of the Christian faith.
Daniel is survived by:
Daughter: Tiffany Miller (Andrew)
Sons: Daniel Freemon (Jakelyn) & Robby Freemon (Selena)
Brother: Adam Dutton (Beth)
Sisters: Melissa Dutton and Cheri Burbage
(7) Grandchildren: Carly, Levi, Oakley, Shelby, Waylon, Venson, and Addie
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Roy Dutton and Jenett Hood Dutton
Granddaughter: Shelby Miller
Visitation for Daniel will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 P.M.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.