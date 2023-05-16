LOCAL OBITUARY

Daniel Roy Dutton, 50, of Killen, AL, passed away May 11, 2023. Daniel worked for Thornton Metals for over 10 years and was employed there as a truck driver. He was a member of the Christian faith.

Daniel is survived by:

Daughter: Tiffany Miller (Andrew)

Sons: Daniel Freemon (Jakelyn) & Robby Freemon (Selena)

Brother: Adam Dutton (Beth)

Sisters: Melissa Dutton and Cheri Burbage

(7) Grandchildren: Carly, Levi, Oakley, Shelby, Waylon, Venson, and Addie

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Roy Dutton and Jenett Hood Dutton

Granddaughter: Shelby Miller

Visitation for Daniel will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 P.M.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Dutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

