Danny Armon Chandler, 77, of Florence, AL, passed away June 15, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care. Mr. Chandler was the President of Chandler Painting Company for 47 years and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Mr. Chandler is survived by:
Wife: Wanda Melton Chandler
Son: Kevin Chandler (Kim)
Daughters: Trish Wilson (Randy), Rhonda Clemmons (Jim), and Gina Pitt (Bo)
Sisters: Phyllis Hamilton and Judy Smith
(6) Grandchildren and (9) Great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Willis Harrison Chandler and Gaynell Pitts Chandler
Brothers: Carl W. Chandler and Danny Comer, who was like a brother to Danny
Grandson: Daniel Armon Chandler
Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at the church at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Tim Grigsby, his nephew David Chandler, and his granddaughter Morgan McCormack officiating. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jim Clemmons, Bo Pitt, Cain Weaver, Colt Clemmons, Blake Chandler, and Chandler Kelley. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Wilson, Trent Butler, Alan Bates, David LeMay, Jim Gooch, and Bob Gooch.
Danny, known as Pop, was loved and adored by his whole family. His grandchildren Cain Weaver, Colt (Sydni) & Daniel Clemmons, Blake Chandler, Morgan Chandler McCormack (Kyle), and Chandler Kelley, along with his greatgrands Brayden, Isabella, Ava Rose & Jackson Weaver, Rowe & Coltley Clemmons, Korrie Beth Lisby, and Raelynn & Braxton Sutton, all held a special place in their Pop’s heart. He also had a soft spot for his pet and companion Erza.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health Care, the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Hospital and Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care, Tim Grigsby, Alice’s Angels, and all the members of Lone Cedar Church of Christ for the many prayers! The family is also appreciative of all the help and care received from Danny’s special sister-in-law Hilda Comer, friends Alan and Jerri Bates, Cindy and David LeMay, Justine Gooch, and many nieces and nephews as well as all the precious family and friends who called, visited, sent cards, and brought food. You were all a blessing to our Pop.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
