Danny Dewayne Skeen, Sr., age 76, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana on March 23, 1946, retired from Pulaski Rubber Company, member of the Masonic Lodge and Elks Lodge, He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Ray and Rose Jett Skeen, his wife, Linda Skeen.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: son, Danny Skeen, Jr., Prospect, daughter, Heidi Merola and Mike, Riverside, California, brothers, Terry Burns and Rick Burns both of Muncie, Indiana, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to 1827 Pulaski Elks Lodge, Elks Charity, PO Box 33, Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
