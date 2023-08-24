Danny Keith Nix, 70, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born in Sunbright, TN on April 2, 1953.
Danny was a child of God and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved computers, was a certified locksmith and a member of the NRA.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral Service take place at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright, TN
Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville, TN
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leola Mae Brown Nix
He is survived by his,
Brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Nix and Kenny (Angela) Nix both of Pulaski, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Danny Keith Nix.
