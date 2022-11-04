Danny O'Neal Taylor Jr. , age 45 of Cordova, TN passed away Monday October 31, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis after a sudden illness. He was a native of Davidson Co, TN, a tow manager at B&C Towing,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Alvin Alston will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday November 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Parents- Larry & Cindy Bradley St Joseph, TN
Sister- Jessica Graves (Kirt) St Joseph, TN
Son- Jacob Boyd Memphis, TN
Daughter- Cali Boyd Memphis, TN
Nephews- Preston Graves, Zane Fredritz, & Kade O'Brien
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
