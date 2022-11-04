LOCAL OBITUARY

Danny O'Neal Taylor Jr. , age 45 of Cordova, TN passed away Monday October 31, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Davidson Co, TN, a tow manager at B&C Towing,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm Alvin Alston will be officiating. 

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday November 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Parents-                      Larry & Cindy Bradley                          St Joseph, TN

Sister-                         Jessica Graves (Kirt)                              St Joseph, TN

Son-                            Jacob Boyd                                               Memphis, TN

Daughter-                  Cali Boyd                                                  Memphis, TN

Nephews-                   Preston Graves, Zane Fredritz, & Kade O'Brien

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

