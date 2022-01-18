Danny Ray Olive, Sr., 66, of Florence, AL, passed away January 17, 2022 at NAMC. Danny was retired from the City Of Florence as a Recycling Truck Driver and was a member of First Baptist Church in Killen, AL.
Danny is survived by:
Wife: Bonnie Loutzenhiser Olive
Son: Danny Olive, Jr. (Mona)
Daughters: Corena Abernathy (Wade) and Lisa Hanback (Steven)
Brothers: Jesse Olive (Nancy) and Robert Olive (Jeri)
Sister: Brenda Holden (Terry)
Grandchildren: Madison Chastain (Harris), Makaylin McCain (Luke), Kyndall Hanback (D.J.), Kayleigh Hanback, Ashton Olive, Kyle Hanback, Mason Abernathy, and Annaleece Olive
Great-grandchild: Ezra McCain
Sister-in-law: Tina Olive
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Herschel Olive & Corene Butler Olive
Brothers: Jr. Olive (Betty) & Richard Olive
Sisters: Frances Stutts(Jack), Shirley Olive & Glenda Olive
Grandchild: Addison Olive
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 25, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
