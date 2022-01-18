LOCAL OBITUARY

Danny Ray Olive, Sr., 66, of Florence, AL, passed away January 17, 2022 at NAMC. Danny was retired from the City Of Florence as a Recycling Truck Driver and was a member of First Baptist Church in Killen, AL.

Danny is survived by:

Wife: Bonnie Loutzenhiser Olive

Son: Danny Olive, Jr. (Mona)

Daughters: Corena Abernathy (Wade) and Lisa Hanback (Steven)

Brothers: Jesse Olive (Nancy) and Robert Olive (Jeri)

Sister: Brenda Holden (Terry)

Grandchildren: Madison Chastain (Harris), Makaylin McCain (Luke), Kyndall Hanback (D.J.), Kayleigh Hanback, Ashton Olive, Kyle Hanback, Mason Abernathy, and Annaleece Olive

Great-grandchild: Ezra McCain

Sister-in-law:  Tina Olive

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Herschel Olive & Corene Butler Olive

Brothers:  Jr. Olive (Betty) & Richard Olive

Sisters:  Frances Stutts(Jack), Shirley Olive & Glenda Olive

Grandchild:  Addison Olive

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 25, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



