Danny Wayne Patton passed away at NAMC Thursday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 73.
Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the chapel with Bro. Kyle Davis officiating. Burial will be at Belew Cemetery in Elgin, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Evelyn Patton; brothers, Jerry, James, and Tony Patton; sisters, Elizabeth Davis and Gail Dison.
Mr. Patton is survived by his sister, Joyce Holden; brother-in-law, Charlie Dison; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Briar Davis. Brodie Davis. Patrick Davis. Daniel Steen, Tim Dison and Jakob Nichols.
