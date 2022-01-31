Daryl Lee Moore, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Indianapolis, IN, retired teacher from the Lawrence County School System, and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Buffalo River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Lawrence County Retired Teachers Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Edward and Ethel Field Williams; and one sister, Ethylea Sedlacek.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Wally" Moore of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Kathryn Moore (Lois) of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Brazier (Tommy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Nicole Duncan and Dylan Brazier (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Karsen, McKaleb, Raegan, and Marlee; one niece, Donna McCrane; and two nephews, Edward Sedlacek and Kenneth Sedlacek.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with Stephen Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Public Library or First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
