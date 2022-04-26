LOCAL OBITUARY

Daryl Glenn Whitehead , age 70 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Natchez,MS,an industrial electrician,and of the Baptist faith.  Graveside Services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Steve M Lee will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. 

Survivors are:

Wife-                                Johnnie Wood Whitehead                     Five Points, TN

2 Sons-                              Shawn Oller                                           Five Points, TN

                                         David Oller                                             Russellville, AL

3 Daughters-                  Sherry Roberts                                        Five Points, TN

                                         Elisha Ray (Jeff)                                    Lexington, AL

                                         Teresa Wicka (Bob)                              Jackson, MS

Brothers-                         JD Whitehead (Maralee)                      Natchez, MS

                                        Charles Lee Whitehead (Ottie)              Arp, TX

14 Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- C.T. & Erma Lee Norris Whitehead

Son- Scotty Oller

