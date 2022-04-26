Daryl Glenn Whitehead , age 70 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Natchez,MS,an industrial electrician,and of the Baptist faith. Graveside Services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Steve M Lee will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Wife- Johnnie Wood Whitehead Five Points, TN
2 Sons- Shawn Oller Five Points, TN
David Oller Russellville, AL
3 Daughters- Sherry Roberts Five Points, TN
Elisha Ray (Jeff) Lexington, AL
Teresa Wicka (Bob) Jackson, MS
Brothers- JD Whitehead (Maralee) Natchez, MS
Charles Lee Whitehead (Ottie) Arp, TX
14 Grandchildren
18 Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- C.T. & Erma Lee Norris Whitehead
Son- Scotty Oller
